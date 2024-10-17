Game Changer? Royal Enfield Teases Electric Bike Before EICMA 2024 – Get Ready For Nov 4

Royal Enfield Teases Electric Bike Before EICMA 2024: Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming popular worldwide, especially in the two-wheeler market. Automakers are entering this growing market across the globe. Royal Enfield, the undisputed leader in 250-750cc motorcycle segment in India, has not yet ventured into electric mobility. However, that’s about to change.

The Chennai-based company is preparing to unveil its first electric motorcycle. Royal Enfield has officially teased the electric bike on its social media pages, showing a short clip of the bike being air-lifted by a parachute, with the date "4 November 2024" displayed.

The teased bike looks similar to a patent that Royal Enfield filed earlier this year. This new electric motorcycle will make its public debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy. The design includes retro elements like girder forks, front and rear fenders, headlamps, and indicators, matching Royal Enfield’s retro styling.

It will feature a single-seat design and instead of an engine, the electric motor will rely on the battery as part of the chassis. Unlike traditional Royal Enfield models, this one won’t have an exhaust. It will also have an aluminium swingarm, alloy wheels, round mirrors, and a circular instrument panel.

According to the media reports, this bike will be built on the new "L" platform, which will also be used for future electric models from the company. Royal Enfield is working with Spanish electric two-wheeler maker, Stark Future SL, for electric models. They are also developing an electric adventure bike, likely to be called the Himalayan Electric.