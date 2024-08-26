Gear Up For New Tata Nexon CNG: Two Gearbox Options Expected

Tata Nexon iCNG: The Tata Nexon iCNG, showcased in a near-production form at this year’s Bharat Mobility Show, is now set to launch soon. According to media reports, it is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks, though the exact launch date remains under wraps. It’s likely to arrive shortly after the Curvv ICE, which is scheduled for launch on 2nd September 2024.

Notably, the Tata Nexon CNG will be the first turbocharged CNG car in India, featuring a 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine supported by Tata’s dual-cylinder CNG technology. The twin-cylinder iCNG tech ensures almost no compromise on boot space.

It allows you to start driving the car directly in CNG mode, with a single advanced ECU that enables seamless transitions between CNG and petrol modes. Additionally, the modular fuel filter reduces hazardous waste and cuts down on maintenance costs. The dual-cylinder CNG setup comprises two 30-liter gas cylinders placed beneath the boot floor, maximizing storage space.

In the event of a gas leak, the iCNG technology allows switching from CNG to petrol mode. For added safety, the Tata Nexon CNG will feature a micro switch that turns off the ignition when the fuel lid is opened. According to media reports, it will be available with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, similar to the Tiago and Tigor CNG models.

Upon launch, the Tata Nexon CNG will directly rival the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, which is available in four variants- LXi CNG, VXi CNG, ZXi CNG, and ZXi CNG dual-tone, priced between Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 12.26 lakh (ex-showroom).