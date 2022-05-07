हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurugram

Traffic violators in Gurugram can now pay fines on-spot from May 9, here’s how

Traffic violators in Gurugram from May 9 will be able to pay their fine on the spot as traffic police will be provided with special card swiping machines for on spot payment of fines. 

Traffic violators in Gurugram can now pay fines on-spot from May 9, here’s how
Image for representation

Traffic violators in Gurugram will soon be able to spare themselves the hassle of visiting the Traffic Tower–the traffic police office, as will be able to pay their fine on the spot from next week onwards. The traffic police have tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) which will provide it with special card swiping machines for on-spot payment. According to officials, the new system will be rolled out by Monday (May 9).

The Gurugram traffic police will receive 230 special card swiping machines from SBI with software equipped with pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations. Hence with these machines, the violators can make payments through debit/credit cards or UPI. 

“This on-spot payment will be very convenient for both officers on duty and violators. This city has many violators who are just passing by other cities. We have been getting feedback and complaints about people having to go to the traffic tower for payment,” said Ravinder Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gururgam. 

Also read: Driving Licence: Latest rules in India, how to apply - Know it all

The DCP further noted that the new system will also ensure transparency, as the majority of the people offer bribes rather than paying challans just to skip going to the Traffic Tower. “In many cases, they don’t pay up and then they are sent to court and the process gets elongated. This will smoothen things,” the senior officer said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GurugramTrafficchallansPolice
Next
Story

Driving Licence: Latest rules in India, how to apply - Know it all

Must Watch

PT13M29S

Khabren Khatakhat: BJP will protest outside Kejriwal's house