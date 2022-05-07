Traffic violators in Gurugram can now pay fines on-spot from May 9, here’s how

Traffic violators in Gurugram will soon be able to spare themselves the hassle of visiting the Traffic Tower–the traffic police office, as will be able to pay their fine on the spot from next week onwards. The traffic police have tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) which will provide it with special card swiping machines for on-spot payment. According to officials, the new system will be rolled out by Monday (May 9).

The Gurugram traffic police will receive 230 special card swiping machines from SBI with software equipped with pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations. Hence with these machines, the violators can make payments through debit/credit cards or UPI.

“This on-spot payment will be very convenient for both officers on duty and violators. This city has many violators who are just passing by other cities. We have been getting feedback and complaints about people having to go to the traffic tower for payment,” said Ravinder Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gururgam.

The DCP further noted that the new system will also ensure transparency, as the majority of the people offer bribes rather than paying challans just to skip going to the Traffic Tower. “In many cases, they don’t pay up and then they are sent to court and the process gets elongated. This will smoothen things,” the senior officer said.

