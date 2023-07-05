Harley Davidson X440 Bookings Open Now In India: 5 Highlights

Hero MotoCorp has started the bookings for the Harley Davidson X440, its first co-developed premium motorcycle with iconic American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson. The bike launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) can now be booked with a token amount of Rs 50,000. It is to be noted that the new motorcycle has been specifically designed for the Indian market, with India's largest manufacturer. However, this is not the only unique selling point of the bike. Here are 5 facts about the Harley Davidson X440 you need to know.

Harley Davidson X440 Price

The new Harley Davidson X440 is the brand's most affordable motorcycle yet. It comes at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh and offers three variants, namely Denim, Vivid, and S. Among these, Denim is the most affordable variant, while Vivid is priced at Rs 2.49 and S at Rs 2.69 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom)

cre Trending Stories

Also read: Driving In Delhi’s Gridlock? These Tips May Help You Beat Traffic Congestion

Harley Davidson X440 Design

The motorcycle comes with a retro design that seeks inspiration from older motorcycles of the American manufacturer. Furthermore, elements like round headlamps, tear-drop-shaped fuel tanks, and others combine the retro look with modern features like LED lighting, LCD instrument console, alloy wheels, and more.

Harley Davidson X440 Engine

The engine of the Harley-Davidson X440 is one of its USPs as it marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India. The new 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine gives out 27 hp of power and 38 Nm of peak torque revving at 4,000 rpm. The rig transfers power to the wheels using a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley Davidson X440 Features

The X440's top-of-the-line S model includes a TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, which adds navigation controls and notification alerts. Additionally, this model features high-end fit and finish elements like 3D badging, machined engine cooling fin finishes, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The identical 3.5-inch TFT dash is also included in the base Denim and mid-spec Vivid models, although without the connectivity functions. Additionally, only the Denim version is equipped with wire-spoke wheels.

Harley Davidson X440 Rivals

The new Harley Davidson X440 in the Indian market competes against other motorcycles like Royal Enfield 350, Honda Highness CB350, Yezdi Roadster, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Benelli Imperiale 400. Meanwhile, a new entrant will be entering the market to compete against the motorcycle, the Triumph Speed 400.