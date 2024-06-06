Hero MotoCorp Launches Xoom Combat Edition in India at Rs 80,967; Check Details

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new variant of its Xoom scooter, named the Xoom Combat Edition, priced at Rs 80,967. This edition is distinguished by a fresh paint scheme inspired by fighter jets, featuring a silver and black combination with contrasting graphics on all body panels. This new variant offers customers an additional color option.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the Xoom Combat Edition remains identical to its other variants. It is powered by a 110.9cc, air-cooled engine that delivers 8.05bhp at 7,250rpm and 8.7Nm of torque at 5,750rpm, paired with a CVT. Chassis and Suspension

The scooter is built on a chassis equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels and features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, providing adequate stopping power.

Features and Technology

The Xoom Combat Edition is well-equipped with modern features, including an LED DRL, LED projector headlights, and an LED tail light. It also boasts an all-digital display with Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing the rider's experience with advanced technological integration. Competition and Pricing

Positioned above the Xoom ZX variant, which was previously the top-spec model, the Xoom Combat Edition is priced at Rs 80,967, making it Rs 1,000 more expensive than the ZX variant. The Hero Xoom competes with the Honda Dio in the market, with the Dio's prices ranging from Rs 70,211 to Rs 77,212 for the H-Smart variant.