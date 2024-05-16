How To Keep Your Car Cool In Summer? Beat The Heat With These 5 Tips

As the summer is at its peak across India, it becomes necessary to ensure that your car is ready to handle the rising temperatures. Extreme weather conditions can take a toll on your vehicle, leading to decreased efficiency, potential breakdowns, and costly repairs. However, with some simple yet effective maintenance tips, you can keep your car running smoothly throughout the summer season without breaking the bank.

Monitor Car AC

The air conditioning system is a crucial component that works tirelessly during the summer months. To ensure optimal performance, avoid parking your car under direct sunlight whenever possible. Opt for shaded areas or parking spots under roofs or trees to reduce the heat trapped inside the cabin. Regularly inspect and service your AC unit to address any issues. A clean cabin air filter is also essential for maintaining good AC performance and preventing foul odours inside the car.

Monitor Tyre Pressure

Fluctuating temperatures can cause tyre pressure to vary. You should monitor your tyre pressure regularly and inflate it to the recommended levels specified by the manufacturer. Properly inflated tires not only improve fuel efficiency but also enhance safety and handling on the road.

Check Car Battery

Keep your car's battery in top condition by regularly cleaning the terminals and ensuring secure connections. Corrosion and dirt on battery terminals can lead to electrical issues and battery drain. Proper maintenance will help prevent unexpected breakdowns, especially during hot weather conditions.

Maintain Car Fluids

High temperatures can accelerate the degradation of engine oil, transmission fluid, and coolant. Regularly check fluid levels and top them up as needed to ensure proper lubrication and cooling of vital engine components. Following the manufacturer's recommendations for fluid changes and maintenance intervals is crucial for optimal vehicle performance.

Keep An Eye On Windshield Wipers

Although windshield wipers are more commonly associated with rainy seasons, they are equally important during summer. Heat exposure can dry out wiper blades, reducing their effectiveness in cleaning the windshield. Inspect your wiper blades for signs of wear and tear, and replace them if necessary to maintain clear visibility while driving.

By following these key maintenance steps, you can prepare your car to beat the summer heat and enjoy smooth and trouble-free driving experiences throughout the season.