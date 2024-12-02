Impact Of Kamra-Bhavish Tussle? Ola Electric Scooter Sales Witness Massive Decline Of 33% In November

Ola Electric Vehicle Registrations: Ola Electric saw a significant decline in vehicle registrations in November 2024, dropping by 33%. Data from the Vahan portal revealed that the number of registrations of Ola Electric vehicles fell to 27,746 units (month-on-month basis) in November 2024, compared to over 40,000 units in October 2024, marking a decline of 33%. This decline also impacted the company’s market share, which fell from 30% in October to 24% in November.

Recently, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has been in the headlines for bad service quality, which also led to the intervention of the Government. Additionally, Bhavish Aggarwal faced backlash on social media from Ola Electric customers and others, after his banter with comedian Kunal Kamra, who had raised concerns about Ola Electric's after-sales service in October 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has seen volatility in sales in recent months. The reasons for this were attributed to increasing competition in the market and poor service and product quality.

Along with Ola Electric, registration of electric two-wheelers of TVS Motor declined by 13 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. A total of 26,036 electric two-wheelers of TVS were registered in November. However, TVS' market increased to 23 per cent last month, which was 21.5 per cent earlier.

Bajaj Auto's 24,978 electric two-wheelers were registered in November. The company's sales declined by 12 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. The company's market share in November was 22 per cent. It was 20 per cent in October.

Ather Energy's EV two-wheeler registrations saw a decline of 24 per cent last month and stood at 12,217 units. At the same time, 16,148 units were registered in October.

Due to a decrease in sales of big players, the total registration of EV two-wheelers in November declined by over 18 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 1.14 lakh units. However, registrations surged by 23.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

(Inputs- IANS)