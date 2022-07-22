Indian Cricketer Mohammad Shami has recently brought home a brand new Jaguar F-Type luxury sports car worth Rs 98.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The cricketer had recently posted a picture with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and now the new sports car will join the bike in his garage. The new car bought by the Indian pacer is one of the fast cars that come from the house of JLR and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine kicking out 295 bhp of power and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The power is transferred to the wheel via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It is to be noted that apart from Mohammad Shami's Jaguar F-Type there is one even more powerful version of the car on sale available as a coupe or a convertible. The other version gets a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine as its power source, churning out 445 bhp of power and 580 Nm of peak torque. The engine works in a combination with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The news of Mohammad Shami buying the new Jaguar F-Type was shared via a LinkedIn post from Amit Garg's account. By the looks of it, the new car bought by the pacer has Caldera Red colour. However, there are several colour options one can choose from like Yulong White Metallic, Narvik Black, Fuji White, Santorini Black Metallic, Indus Silver, Loire Blue Metallic, Ultra Blue Meta, British Racing Green Metallic and Corris Grey Metallic.

Even though unlike former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Shami is not a well-known car enthusiast but the cricketer is known for owning a few good cars. Other than the recently bought Jaguar F-Type Mohammad Shami owns multiple luxury cars like BMW 5 Series and an Audi. In addition, the cricketer is also known to have a Toyota Fortuner SUV.