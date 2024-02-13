trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720827
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Discontinued in India: What's Next for Kawasaki?

 After discontinuing Ninja 1000SX in India, will Kawasaki launch an iteration of the same model? Read here to know more.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kawasaki India has recently made a significant move by removing the Ninja 1000SX from its official website, signaling its discontinuation in the Indian market. This raises speculation about Kawasaki's future plans for the sport-tourer segment in the country. Despite its absence from the website, some speculations suggest the possibility of a new iteration of the Ninja 1000SX being in the works, with potential launch expected by the end of the year.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specifications

Rumors suggest that Kawasaki might be gearing up to unveil an upgraded version of the Ninja 1000SX, addressing both performance and regulatory requirements. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is equipped with a robust 1043 cc air-cooled four-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive power output of 142 PS at 10000 rpm. Its substantial power is complemented by a torque of 111 Nm. With a fuel tank capacity of 19 liters, this sport-tourer claims a mileage of 17 kmpl.

Future Expectations

While the Versys 1000 has enjoyed moderate success in the Indian market, anticipation builds for Kawasaki's next move in the sport-tourer segment. Enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the next iteration, speculated to arrive towards the end of the year. With expectations for enhanced features, updated electronics, and potentially an E20-compliant engine to adhere to evolving regulations, Kawasaki aims to elevate the touring experience for riders.

