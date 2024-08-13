Kia India To Launch EV9 On 3rd October 2024 – Key Details

Kia EV9 Launch Details: Kia India is all set to launch its EV9 electric SUV in the country on 3rd October 2024. The Kia EV9, a three-row electric SUV from the South Korean automaker, will be imported via the CBU (Completely Built Up) route. Based on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture, it will be the brand’s flagship electric offering and feature Kia’s latest battery technology.

Although the specification details of the India-spec EV9 are yet to be revealed at the launch, the SUV offers three powertrains in the global market: a single-motor RWD with a 76.1kWh battery, a 99.8kWh battery, and a dual-motor AWD variant.

The single-motor RWD variant with a 76.1kWh battery pack offers a range of 358 km, while the 99.8kWh battery pack promises a range of 541 km. The dual-motor AWD version provides a range of around 450 km. The global-spec EV9 supports both fixed and portable charging options and can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes using a fast charger.

The 7-seater electric SUV also has V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. Globally, it is equipped with the Level 3 ADAS, 12.3-inch dual screen (driver display and infotainment system), Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, a 5.3-inch climate control screen, fingerprint recognition, wireless phone charging, C-Type USB ports, ambient lighting, and OTA (over-the-air) updates.

The electric 7-seater SUV comes with 60:40 split second-row seats that can be remotely folded and feature a swivel function along with headrests. The third row also offers 50:50 split remote folding seats with headrests. Both the front and second-row seats are equipped with heating and ventilation.

USB charging ports are available for all passengers. Additional comfort features include three-zone climate control, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, an automatic defogger, and a height-adjustable smart power tailgate.