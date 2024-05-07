Kia Teases EV3 Compact Electric SUV Ahead Of Global Launch: Details

Kia Teases EV3 Compact Electric SUV: Kia is set to unveil its newest addition to the electric vehicle (EV) lineup, the Kia EV3, globally on May 23rd, 2024. Ahead of this highly anticipated event, Kia has released official teasers, offering a sneak peek into what the EV3 has to offer.

Exterior

The teaser images of the Kia EV3 compact electric SUV reveal a striking exterior design with bold, geometric lines and robust features. The EV3 boasts boxy rear fenders, a distinct tailgate design, and signature Star Map lighting. Compared to the EV3 concept, minor tweaks can be seen in the redesigned LED headlights and daytime running lights (DRLs), while the rear design remains largely unchanged.

Features

The EV3 follows Kia's trademark 'Opposites United' design philosophy, seen in other Kia models like the flagship EV9. Inside, the EV3 is expected to feature a minimalistic design theme, similar to the acclaimed EV6. With a focus on affordability and mass appeal, the EV3 is positioned as a compact SUV, slightly larger than the Sonet and smaller than the Seltos, with an estimated length of around 4.2 meters.

Battery Capacity

This electric vehicle is expected to get a 150 bhp motor drawing power from a 40 kWh to 45 kWh battery pack promising around 400 km to 500 km range on a single charge.