Kinetic Luna Making A Comeback In Electrified Avatar, Bookings To Open On Republic Day

In a promising development for electric mobility enthusiasts, Kinetic Green has officially teased the E-Luna on its website and opened bookings with a token amount of just Rs. 500. This marks the return of the iconic Luna, now transformed into an electric vehicle. The official launch is set to take place in February, generating anticipation among potential buyers.

E-Luna Design and Features:

The E-Luna will inherit its purposeful bodywork from its predecessor, featuring a simple yet functional design. The scooter boasts a square headlight, a split seat with storage space near the spine, and potentially an LCD cluster, as revealed in leaked images. While specifics about the battery and motor remain undisclosed, the scooter's structure hints at a blend of practicality and aesthetic appeal.

E-Luna Hardware and Performance:

The hardware setup of the E-Luna reflects simplicity, featuring telescopic front forks and dual rear springs. Drum brakes at both ends handle braking duties, ensuring reliable performance. Positioned as a last-mile delivery solution, the scooter's hardware and design emphasize functionality, likely contributing to an affordable asking price.

E-Luna Market Reach:

Kinetic Green aims to cater to a broad market, including metro areas, Tier 1 cities, and extending its footprint to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This strategic approach aligns with the growing demand for electric vehicles in various urban settings and underlines the company's commitment to accessibility.

E-Luna Booking Details:

Prospective buyers can secure their slot for the E-Luna by reserving on the official Kinetic Green website. Notably, the pre bookings will start on 26 January. The website provides a comprehensive list of cities and dealers, facilitating a seamless booking experience for interested individuals. The expected price of the E-Luna is Rs 74990.

As Kinetic Green gears up for the official launch in February, the E-Luna holds the promise of not just a revival of a classic but also a step forward in sustainable and affordable last-mile transportation. Stay tuned for more updates as the electric scooter prepares to hit the streets.