Krishna Group Inks Strategic Alliance With Global Automotive Supplier Magna International

Krishna Group on Tuesday said its metals division SKH has forged a strategic alliance with global automotive supplier Magna International for body and chassis operations in India. The alliance SKH M is a significant milestone in SKH's expansion strategy and bolsters its position in the automotive components sector, Krishna Group said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to combine SKH's lean manufacturing strength with Magna technology to drive innovation in chassis and body-in-white (BIW) systems, and by leveraging the strengths of both companies, and will enhance product offerings, expand market reach, and push the boundaries of technological advancement in the automotive sector, it added.

BIW is the stage in automobile manufacturing in which a car body's frame has been joined together prior to painting and motor, chassis subassemblies or trim have been integrated into the structure.

SKH has collaborated in various areas with firms from various countries, including Spain, Italy, Japan, and Canada.

"This alliance is not just a step forward for our metals division, but a leap towards realising our group's vision of being a global leader in automotive solutions," said Krishna Group Vice-Chairman Sunandan Kapur.

"The partnership will allow us to combine our technological expertise with SKH's strong manufacturing capabilities and market presence in India. Together, we're poised to deliver solutions that will shape the future of the automotive industry," said John O'Hara, President of Cosma International.