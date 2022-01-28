Land Rover starts bookings for Range Rover SUV, priced at Rs 2.31 crore(ex-showroom)

Land Rover has commenced the bookings for the newly launched Range Rover SUV. The car prices in India start from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom); the price increases depending on the trim you choose.

Range Rover is available in three trims, namely SE, HSE and Autobiography, with standard and long-wheelbase options, along with four, five and seven-seater configurations. It also has two options available- 3.0-litre diesel and 4.4-litre petrol engine.

Land Rover has also announced that they will be offering the First Edition model of the Autobiography variant, which is supposed to have unique specs. This special edition will be available throughout the first year of production.

Coming to the design of the Range Rover, it is decorated with a special front bumper and grille; as for the cabin, it has a wood and ceramic interior with semi-aniline leather. Talking about uniqueness, it has 12 designs for alloy wheels and 14 extra colours from the SV Bespoke Premium palette.

For a more posh feel, the customers who choose the LWB model will have the option of a 4-seat SV Signature Suite with an integrated refrigerator and deployable 'Club Table.' To facilitate entertainment, the rear seats get a 13.1-inch rear entertainment screen(with Land Rover's Pivi Pro OS for all primary controls). This generation of Range Rover SV is also the first Land Rover special vehicle operations model with the simplified SV name and the new ceramic SV roundel.

It is also equipped with a 35-speaker, 1,600 W Meridian Signature Sound System with active noise cancellation to cancel any noise from outside for a silent cabin. To fill the house with fresh air, they have added Cabin Air Purification Pro. The climate control system of the Range Rover is the same physical dials. The steering wheel has a 4-spoke design with a minimalist centre console.

The new Range Rover has the option of a third row (for the first time), with claims of ample space. The LWB variant will be the only one with a seven-seat arrangement. In the four-seater variants, rear passengers also get a pair of 11.4-inch screens installed on the front seatbacks for personal entertainment and an 8.0-inch touchscreen controller in the centre armrest for regulating seat settings and more.

The new Range Rover SV for the Indian Sub-continent gets a 3.0-litre, Ingenium petrol and diesel engine tuned to give 395 hp and 550 Nm of torque and 346 hp with 700 Nm of torque, respectively. Its other variants are also available with the BMW-sourced or 4.4-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8 churning out 523 hp and 5.0-litre supercharged petrol engine. The 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines are supported by a 48V mild-hybrid tech.

The Range Rover will face direct competition from Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

