India’s only limited-edition McLaren 620R lands in Bengaluru, check pics

McLaren's are already rare in India; among those rare cars, a rare exclusive limited-edition McLaren 620R is now imported in India. The exclusive McLaren blue edition has been brought to Bengaluru, India, for Bharat Reddy. The 620R in India is sixty-fifth of the limited 350 units produced in the world. The owner of the car Bharat Reddy has uploaded the video of the vehicle on Instagram showing his vehicle.

The McLaren 620R is a performance-oriented supercar, which is also the road-legal version of the McLaren 570S GT4 (a track-only sports car.) The inspiration for 620R comes from the design of the 570S GT4; it has a clear resemblance in its aerodynamics.

The McLaren 620R has a design that gives the car its firm hold on the ground with a splitter on the front bumper, dive planes and bonnet inspired by the 570S GT4 producing a downforce of 65 kg. It is also aided by a carbon fibre spoiler in the rear end, creating a downforce of 185 kg at the speed of 250 kmph.

The 620R gets LED headlamps, taillights and brake lights to make it road legal. The car receives specially designed graphics on upward-opening door panels. To hold the ground, it has 19-inch machined alloy wheels in front and 20-inch machined alloy wheels in the rear. The wheels are covered with Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R high-performance tyres.

The 620R is complete with Alcantara leather upholstery, portrait-style touchscreen infotainment screen system, 12-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, a small cubbyhole between front seats and bucket sports.

The McLaren 620R is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the same engine powering 570S GT4. Though, the engine is tuned to give out 611 bhp and a peak torque of 620 Nm. It works in combination with a 7-speed automatic gearbox delivering power to the rear-wheel-drive system(standard.)

The V8 pushes 620R from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds, giving it the title of one fastest road-legal car. The fast acceleration is controlled by adaptive dampers with two-way manual coil-overs, and 15.3-inch carbon-ceramic brakes with 6-piston forged callipers.

The McLaren 620R has a starting price of $278,445, which rises to about $320,000 when freight and personalisation options are factored in. While McLaren has not announced a price for the 620R in India, it is expected to cost roughly Rs 4.75-5 crore if all import duties and other fees are factored in. At this price, the McLaren competes directly with the Lamborghini Huracan STO, another European road-legal race car.

