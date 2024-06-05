E-Scooters & Bikes That Go The Distance; Top-5 With MONSTER Batteries

Largest Battery Electric Scooters/Bikes In India: EVs are gaining traction in India, especially electric two-wheelers. For those who are looking for an e-scooter or bike with a larger battery pack, we have compiled a list of the top 5 two-wheelers with the biggest batteries available on sale in India.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon 10.3kWh

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon is powered by a 10.3kWh battery, the largest battery pack available in any two-wheeler in India, claiming a 323 km IDC range on a single full charge.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 7.1kWh

The Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 comes in two variants– standard and Recon. The standard variant has a 7.1kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 211km.

TVS iQube ST 5.1kWh

Recently, TVS launched the range-topping iQube ST variant, with a 5.1kWh battery pack. This is the most expensive iQube on sale, with a claimed range of 185km.

Simple One 5kWh

The Simple One has a dual battery setup, fixed and removable, totaling 5kWh capacity. Its claimed IDC range is 212km. The battery charges up to 80% in 5 hours and 54 minutes at home.

Oben Rorr 4.4kWh

The Oben Rorr is available with a 4.4kWh LFP battery pack, taking 2 hours to juice up from 0-80% using a 15A socket. It offers a claimed IDC range of 187km on a single full charge.