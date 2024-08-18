Mahindra Thar Roxx Base Variant Features Explained: Should You Go For It?

Mahindra Thar Roxx Base Variant- MX1, MT, Petrol (RWD): Mahindra continues its tradition of launching SUVs at highly competitive prices, and the Thar Roxx is no different. Mahindra launched its entry-level variant - MX1, petrol, MT - at just Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom, making it a hot topic among potential buyers. However, one might wonder what the base variant of the Thar Roxx has to offer. Here is everything you need to know about the base variant of Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Despite being the base variant, MX1 offers almost everything justifying the price it commands. Mahindra has equipped it with several handy features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analog dials with a MID cluster, 4 speakers, power windows, remote central locking, height-adjustable front seat belts, electric power steering, engine start/stop, steering-mounted controls, manual AC with rear AC vents, push-button start and more.

It also boasts features such as a 60:40 split rear seat, fabric upholstery, front sliding armrest, driver seat height adjustment, a 12V socket, rear USB-C port, a sunglass holder, LED turn indicators on the fender, a lead me/follow me home function in the headlamps, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and side footstep. Thar Roxx MX1 runs on 18-inch steel wheels.

With the promise of no compromise on safety, the company equipped the Thar Roxx with 35 standard safety features across all variants from base to top. The standard safety pack consists of 6 airbags, ESP with BLD, seat belt reminders for all passengers, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, tire direction monitoring system, ISOFIX, etc.

The base variant of Thar Roxx is available with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 177PS with 380Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. One can also opt for a diesel engine (2.2L Diesel) option with MT in the MX1 trim, which costs Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.