Mahindra Thar Roxx: Should You Buy It? Check Out 8 Pros And 4 Cons

Mahindra Thar Roxx Pros And Cons: Mahindra Thar Roxx, the much-anticipated SUV of the year, has finally started arriving at dealerships across the country. The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). If you're planning to purchase it, make sure to check out its pros and cons before booking. However, the booking has not been commenced yet. Mahindra confirmed that the booking will open from October 3, while deliveries are slated to begin from Dussehra 2024.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Pros

-- Stylish, tough, and desirable look.

-- Well-equipped with top features like a 9-speaker Harman Kardon system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and ventilated seats.

-- More user-friendly and premium than the 3-door Thar, with better interiors, features, 2 rear doors, proper 5 sitting capacity, and good storage.

-- Powerful, competent, and refined petrol and diesel engines on offer.

-- Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission for both engines.

-- Excellent 4x4 capability (not better than 3-door thar) for off-roading in various terrains.

-- Improved ride, handling, and steering over the 3-door Thar, with lighter electric power steering.

-- Top safety features including 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, ESP, hill descent control, and more.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Cons

-- While better than the 3-door Thar, the ride isn’t as smooth as XUV700 or other crossovers.

-- Light-colored interiors and white seats get dirty easily.

-- Petrol AT consumes more fuel due to its weight and power.

-- The 4x4 option is only available on diesel; petrol is RWD only.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine Options

It comes with two engine options: a 2-litre Turbo-petrol engine, producing 162 PS, 330 Nm (MT)/177 PS, 380 Nm (AT), and a 2-litre diesel engine, delivering 152 PS, 330 Nm (MT)/ 175 PS, 370 Nm (AT). Both engines are either mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.