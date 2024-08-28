Maruti Fronx Facelift With ADAS: Launched in April 2023, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx became an instant hit for the company. Available in Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha trims, the compact SUV is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite its success in terms of sales, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a mid-life update for the Fronx next year, which will feature the company's strong hybrid technology (HEV) in the 2025 model, marking its debut.

The upcoming strong hybrid system is expected to enhance the Fronx's fuel efficiency significantly. This new hybrid setup will likely include a 1.2L, 3-cylinder Z12E petrol engine (borrowed from the current Swift), paired with a battery pack ranging from 1.5 kWh to 2 kWh, and an electric motor.

It will be a series hybrid system, which is designed for optimized efficiency in both city and highway driving. Its simple powertrain design is anticipated to be affordable, reliable, and low-maintenance, making it an ideal option for the mass market and smaller vehicles.

Recently, a semi-camouflaged Maruti Fronx was spotted with an ADAS sensor on the front grille, sparking speculation that the upcoming mid-life update might include the ADAS suite. Notably, the Made-in-India Fronx, which is exported to Japan, already features ADAS technology.

In addition to the new hybrid system, the Fronx is expected to undergo some design tweaks and feature enhancements with the mid-life update.

The current model is available with two engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0L Boosterjet turbo petrol, producing 90 bhp and 100 bhp, respectively.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed torque converter automatic, and a 5-speed AMT.