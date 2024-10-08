Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition Is Here: Bold New Features At No Extra Cost!

Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition available in Alpha, Zeta, and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG fuel types at the same price as the respective regular models. It brings a distinctive touch of style, enhancing the appeal of the popular SUV. Launched strategically during the festive season, it aims to captivate customers by offering more value through complimentary accessory kits.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers.

"It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience," he added.

He said, “The Grand Vitara has transformed the mid SUV landscape, establishing Maruti Suzuki’s strong foothold in this segment. With its bold design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options, it has captivated customers, becoming the fastest mid SUV to reach 2 lakh sales."

"We are confident that the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition will further this momentum and continue driving the joy of mobility for our customers," he said.

Grand Vitara Dominion Edition's exterior upgrades include side steps, rear skid plates, body-side molding, and door visors, along with a premium car care kit. The Dominion Edition comes with a complimentary package worth up to Rs 52699 without additional cost.

On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers premium dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a host of additional elements that offer enhanced comfort and a more premium cabin experience.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition with its exciting festive offers will be available for retail in the month of October 2024 only. Currently, the midsize SUV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom).