Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors Report Decline In Wholesales - Here’s Why

PV Sales In September 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors saw a drop in wholesales in September as the companies reduced dispatches to dealers to prevent excess inventory due to slowing demand. Maruti Suzuki India, in particular, reported a 4% decrease in total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales, delivering 1,44,962 units last month compared to 1,50,812 units in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee, said the company has been reducing the dispatches to re-calibrate the inventory at the dealer level to match with the market demand.

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic dispatch to dealers saw a 6 per cent dip to 51,101 units last month from 54,241 units in the year-ago period. While the exports declined 25 per cent in September to 13,100 units compared to 17,400 units in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors' total passenger vehicle, including electric vehicles, sales in the domestic market declined 8 per cent to 41,063 units last month against 44,809 units in September 2023. Mahindra & Mahindra said its SUV wholesales in the domestic market increased 24 per cent to 51,062 units in September compared to the same month of last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesales to 26,847 units in September, with domestic sales accounting for 23,802 units and exports totalling 3045 units. The automaker dispatched 23,590 units to its dealers in September last year.

Kia India sales rose 17 per cent year-on-year to 23,523 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 20,022 units to dealers in September 2023. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing commented, "This success is a testament to the unparalleled customer experience our team consistently delivers."

JSW MG Motor India reported an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales to 4,588 units in September.