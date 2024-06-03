Maruti Makes AGS Variants More Affordable After Price Cut, Check Details

Maruti Suzuki AGS Variants Price Cut: Maruti Suzuki India announced a price reduction for various models in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup. The price cut took effect on Saturday and applies to several of its models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis.

While the exact reason behind this decision was not disclosed, the company intends to boost AGS variants sales by making them more affordable. In an exchange filing, Maruti Suzuki stated, "The Company today (June 1st, 2024) announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models."

Maruti Suzuki India has reduced the prices by Rs 5000 across various models. "The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by Rs 5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today i.e. 1st June, 2024," the company statement added.

What Is Maruti's Auto Gear Shift?

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is an automatic transmission technology, consisting of the benefits of manual and automatic transmissions. In this, the gear shifts and clutch control are electronically automated without any driver intervention in these automatic cars. AGS was first introduced by Maruti Suzuki in India in 2014.

It has an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator which is operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. This system can intelligently assess the dynamic driving conditions and adjust the automatic gear shifts to enhance the driving performance.

Since both these components are mounted in the car's transmission unit, it ensures synchronized control of the clutch and smoother gear shifts. This, in turn, helps AGS to deliver improved performance and enhance the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.