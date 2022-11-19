Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India at Rs 5.96 lakh with 33.85 km/kg mileage

Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Baleno CNG in the Indian market, and the country’s largest carmaker has now performed the same exercise with the Alto K10. In the Indian market, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is launched at a price tag of Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom) exclusively in the VXI trim. The hatchback was recently launched in its new-gen avatar a couple of months back to take on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and more. The Alto K10 gets a 1.0L, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that belts out a peak power output of 56 PS and 82.1 Nm of max torque with CNG as well.

The hatchback uses dual-interdependent ECUs to ensure optimum performance and mileage in both petrol and CNG mode. Moreover, the hatchback is available with a 5-speed MT and AMT gearbox in the petrol-only guise. However, the CNG-fied iteration comes only in manual configuration.

Speaking on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers’ shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

He further added, “MSIL has retailed over one million S-CNG vehicles in India so far and they have helped in saving more than one million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The suspension has been calibrated to the updated powertrain to enhance ride quality, comfort and safety according to the brand.”

The Alto K10 remains a potent purchase in its segment. It also is fairly spacious on the inside and comes loaded with a host of features, including a touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry & go and more. Speaking of dimensions, it is 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide, and 1,520 mm tall.