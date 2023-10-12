'Made-In-Inida' SUV Is Biggest Mahindra Thar Rival; Will Be Exported To Foreign Nations Now...

Maruti Suzuki India launched the 5-door Jimny in June 2023 as a vehicle exclusively manufactured in India. Hence, giving a push to the 'Make-In-India' initiative. Now, the Indian automaker has announced that the brand has started exporting the SUV. As part of the plane, the SUV will now be exported to multiple countries including Latin America, the Middle East, and African countries, reaffirming India's position as a manufacturing hub in the international market.

The Jimny 5-door, which is only produced in India, debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. You might remember that Maruti Suzuki began producing the 3-door Jimny in November 2020 specifically for export to regions like Latin America and Africa. Similarly, it introduced the Jimny 5-Door for the domestic market in June 2023.

Competing against the Mahindra Thar in India, Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes loaded with multiple features including LED headlamps with a washer, a boxy design, a clamshell bonnet, a vertical slit grille, and sporty alloy wheels.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine with 105 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The manual version of the Maruti claims a mileage of 16.94 kmpl, while the automatic version achieves 16.39 kmpl.

The SUV comes with Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and a ground clearance of 210mm aiding the model's off-roading capabilities.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes with a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV closely competes against models like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the Indian market.

With the 5-door Jimny now available in foreign markets, Maruti Suzuki currently exports 17 vehicles altogether. The Baleno, Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Grand Vitara, Spresso, Celerio, Ertiga, and Ciaz are some of the Maruti vehicles that are exported the most.