trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673810
NewsAuto
TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched In India At Rs 2.63 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin Soon

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X finally goes on sale in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.63 lakh, and the automaker will begin the deliveries soon.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched In India At Rs 2.63 Lakh, Deliveries To Begin Soon

Post the stellar and successful launch of the Speed 400, Triumph Motorcycles & Bajaj Auto have launched the Scrambler 400 X in India. The Scrambler 400 X, which has had a sterling pre-booking response, will now be available for sale at ex-showroom price (Delhi) of Rs 2.63 lacs. The motorcycle will be available at the exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across 100+ cities within this fiscal year. The Scrambler motorcycle is known for combining the versatility of a road bike with the off-road capabilities of a dirt bike. It is designed to handle challenging terrains like broken roads, soft trails with ease, thanks to its rugged frame, long travel suspension, high ground clearance, and large front wheel. A Scrambler has a distinctive style that is ideal for those who seek fun and freedom on any road paved or unpaved.

The Scrambler 400 X comes with features such as the 150 mm long travel suspension at both ends, wide adjustable handlebars, commanding 835 mm seat height, 195 mm high ground clearance, switchable traction control and ABS, bigger 19-inch front wheel, flat Scrambler foot pegs with removable rubber inserts, slim waist and relaxed Scrambler ergonomics, upswept exhaust and protection for the sump, headlight, radiator and handguards to deliver an authentic scrambler experience that no one knows better than Triumph.

Also Read - Mini Shadow Edition Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh, Based On Countryman Cooper S JCW

These features make the Triumph Scrambler 400 X stand out from the crowd and achieve an industry-first position in the world of motorbikes. The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!