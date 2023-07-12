Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched In India At Rs 8.42 Lakh, Delivers 28.51 Km/Kg Mileage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Fronx S-CNG in their premium retail channel NEXA. Priced at Rs 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant and at Rs 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta trim, it will be retailed in just two configurations. The Fronx S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 23,248. The Fronx S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission with a range of exciting body color options. The Fronx S-CNG is built to offer an eco-friendly driving experience while being loaded with features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others.

Powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine, the new-age SUV develops a peak power output of 57 kW @ 6000 rpm / 77.5 PS @ 6000 rpm and max torque of 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm in CNG mode. The latest addition to Maruti Suzuki’s vast S-CNG portfolio, the Sporty SUV delivers a segment-best fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

Introducing the Fronx S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The Fronx S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the Fronx has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”



He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the Fronx S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry.”