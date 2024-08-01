Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Sales Slip In July 2024

Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Sales In July 2024: Maruti Suzuki, a leading car manufacturing company, and Hyundai, the second-largest car company in India, both saw a dip in sales in July 2024. Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 3.63 per cent decline in total sales to 1,75,041 units in July 2024 compared to 1,81,630 units in the same month last year.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 1,37,463 units against 1,52,126 units in the year-ago month, down 9.64 per cent. The company's sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, were higher at 9,960 units last month compared to 9,590 units in the year-ago period.

However, sales of compact cars consisting of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR were lower at 58,682 units compared to 67,102 units in July 2023. Similarly, utility vehicles Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, and XL6 also clocked lower sales at 56,302 last month against 62,049 units in the same period last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked 603 units last month, down from 1,348 units in July 2023. The total exports were higher at 23,985 units last month against 22,199 units in July 2023.

Hyundai Sales Dip 3%

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 64,563 units in July. The automaker had sold a total of 66,701 units in July 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a dip of 3.3 per cent to 49,013 units last month from 50,701 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports also witnessed a decline of 2.81 per cent year-on-year to 15,550 units in July.