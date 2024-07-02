Maruti Suzuki Sales Surge By 12% In June, Hitting 1,79,228 Units

Maruti Suzuki Sales In June 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest car manufacturer in India, reported a 12% increase in total wholesales to 1,79,228 units in June 2024, compared to 1,59,418 units dispatched to its dealers in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Monday. Total sales for the month include domestic sales of 1,39,918 units, sales to other OEMs of 8,277 units, and exports of 31,033 units.

Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,160 units in June 2024 compared to 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 3%, it added. Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,395 units from 14,054 units in June 2023.

On the other hand, sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, stood at 64,049 units compared to 64,471 units in the year-ago month.

Whereas, the utility vehicles segment, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 clocked sales of 52,373 units last month compared to 43,404 units a year earlier. Sales of Eeco were at 10,771 units last month against 9,354 units in June last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales stood at 2,758 units compared to 2,992 units in the year-ago period. MSI said its exports last month stood at 31,033 units against 19,770 units in the same month of the last year.

MSI Statement

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, MSI said, “Customers in India are likely to choose models which they know are favorites of customers across many countries of the world. Maruti Suzuki contributes about 42% of all car exports from India.”

(Inputs- PTI)