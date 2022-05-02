Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport spotted with ARAI testing sticker, launch imminent?

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is one of the most popular models in the Indian market. The balanced performance, good control and attractive pricing are some of the reasons contributing to its popularity. However, the top-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport variant has not yet been launched in the Indian market, though already on sale internationally.

The Swift Sport was recently sighted at Mumbai airport, thanks to Car Crazy India's Instagram account. The fact that this particular unit is a test unit or a private import is yet unknown. However, Sidhant K posted another set of photographs from Pune, showing a test mule with a label that reads 'On Test By ARAI.' It's unclear whether these two sets of photographs are of the same vehicle.

A blacked-out diffusor on the rear bumper, including dual exhaust cans, a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear wiper, and LED tail lamps, are the common elements of the car from both shots.

However, the car was equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels, which were different from the international model, and the tyres appeared to be narrower than usual. In the front, a larger grille with blacked-out mesh internals adds to the car's dynamic appearance. New fog lamp casings with blacked-out bezels have been added to the front bumper.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Sports draws power from a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is sold all over the world. This powerplant is capable of producing 127 horsepower and 235 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and the makers claim that the hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in roughly 9 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kilometres per hour.

Aside from a more powerful engine, the car boasts some noticeable chassis changes including a more robust suspension setup. In addition, the brakes have been upgraded for additional stopping power.

