Should I Buy Maruti Swift Or Baleno? Know Which One Is More Value For Money

Should I Buy a Maruti Swift Or Baleno? This question may bother new buyers as the price gap between the two is reduced with the launch of 4th-gen 2024 Maruti Swift. However, the Swift has always been pricier than the competition, and this time it gets very close to the Baleno, which is a segment above in the premium hatchback segment and retailed via Maruti’s Nexa dealerships. Whereas, the Swift is being sold through the Arena dealership. Well, let's find out which one offers better value for money.

Dimensions

The new Swift is shorter and narrower but stands taller than the Baleno. Specifically, the Swift measures 3860mm in length, 1735mm in width, and 1520mm in height, while the Baleno is 3990mm long, 1745mm wide, and 1500mm tall.

The Baleno also has a longer wheelbase at 2520mm compared to the Swift's 2450mm. In practical terms, the Baleno outshines the Swift with more space in the cabin and a larger boot capacity of 318 litres versus the Swift's 265 litres.

Features

The Swift has been significantly updated with new features, sharing almost all features with the Baleno. Both cars come equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, automatic headlights with follow-me-home function, and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold feature.

However, the Swift includes a wireless charging pad, which the Baleno lacks, while the Baleno features a Head-up display, absent in the Swift.

Engine

Under the hood, the Swift boasts a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 112 Nm of torque, while the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 petrol engine delivering 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

Both models come with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The Baleno's engine delivers better power and torque, whereas the Swift's Z-series motor promises superior fuel efficiency of 25.75kmpl (claimed), which is higher than the Baleno's 22.94 km/l.

Additionally, the Baleno offers a CNG variant with an impressive 30.61 km/kg efficiency. Overall, the Swift offers better fuel economy, while the Baleno provides more power and torque.

Price & Verdict

Ultimately, the choice boils down to whether the owner prioritizes performance or fuel economy. Swift is more affordable than the Baleno. The base-spec Baleno is Rs 17,000 more expensive than the corresponding new-gen Swift and the top-spec Baleno is Rs 39,000 dearer than the top-spec Swift, resulting a negligible price gap, the Baleno makes better sense to opt.