Maruti Wagon R vs. Hyundai Grand i10: Mileage, Features, Specs & Prices

Maruti Wagon R vs. Hyundai Grand i10: When choosing between the two cars, several factors need to be compared, including price, mileage, features, and specifications. In this article, we will guide you through the details of the Maruti Wagon R and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Price And Variants

The Maruti Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.55 lakh and Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in four trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. It also offers CNG options in the LXi and VXi trims.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available in five trims: Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta. It also offers CNG options in Magna and Sportz trims.

Engine And Transmission

The Maruti Wagon R offers two petrol engine options: a 1-litre unit delivering 67 PS and 89 Nm, and a 1.2-litre unit producing 90 PS and 113 Nm. Both engines can be paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG option comes with a 1-litre engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, producing 57 PS and 82 Nm.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, producing 83 PS and 114 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. In the CNG variants, the engine produces a slightly lower output of 69 PS and 95 Nm, and these variants are available only with a manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency

The Maruti Wagon R offers impressive fuel efficiency, with a claimed mileage of up to 25.19 kmpl on petrol and 33.47 km/kg on CNG. In comparison, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios delivers slightly lower claimed mileage of 20.10 kmpl on petrol and 27.30 km/kg on CNG.

Features And Safety

The Maruti Wagon R comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display, a 4-speaker music system, and steering-mounted controls. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist (in AMT variants).

In contrast, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers a more feature-rich experience with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, automatic AC, rear AC vents, cruise control, and more. On the safety front, it includes six airbags as standard, hill assist control, electronic stability control, and a TPMS.