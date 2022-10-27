Maserati Grecale Barbie Edition launched, wears Pink shade with Rainbow effect

Italian luxury icon Maserati has partnered with Mattel, Inc.’s Barbie, to launch a limited Maserati Grecale Barbie Edition model. The Barbie Maserati Grecale, as an ultra-limited Fuoriserie edition, will only be available in two custom units globally: one unveiled as one of the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts at the luxury retailer’s holiday launch soirée in Los Angeles. For this U.S. exclusive, bespoke edition a part of the sales price will benefit the Barbie Dream Gap Project – the Barbie brand’s ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help provide equal opportunities and remove barriers for girls.

Additional details regarding the second custom unit will be announced in 2023. In full Barbie fashion, the SUV gets the iconic pink hue that covers nearly every inch of the Grecale with fine acid-yellow lines, inspired by the Trident’s racing heritage. This Fuoriserie Maserati Grecale is a Trofeo version which gets a 530hp V6 Nettuno engine.

The SUV’s exteriors, adorned with the Barbie logo, are sealed with an iridescent topcoat that reveals an rainbow effect on a sunny day. It gets black interior features full-leather seats, dashboards, carpets, and doors – accented with pink stitching – as well as branded headrests with the unique “B” badge.

Barbie’s Maserati Grecale is a work of art designed under the Trident’s Fuoriserie customisation program, which allows car lovers to express their passion and creativity in the creation of their Italian luxury car, according to their singular style and taste.