Mercedes-AMG introduces A35, CLA35 with Edition 55 package

Celebrating 55 years in inception, Mercedes-AMG has added two special edition packages to its model line-up. The Special Edition 55 package will now be available for Mercedes-AMG A35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA35. With the new edition, the cars get design upgrades along with the standard feature upgrades. Earlier, the German automaker also revealed the Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55.

The exterior changes on these models are evident in the form of the AMG aerodynamic package as standard. As per the makers, this package improves the performance and dynamics of the car. As part of the package, the car gets an enlarged front splitter, a new front apron, side spoiler lips and a rear wing.

The top-tier Night Package on Mercedes-AMG A35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA35 adds gloss black trim to the front splitter, trim components, external mirrors, outer air intakes, and windowsills on the two automobiles. The tailpipes, wings, boot lid, front grille and model badges are all completed in black. The car comes with two paint options, namely, Cosmos Black Metallic and Digital White Metallic.

Just like the exteriors, the car's interiors are also made to suit the special Edition 55 badge. For starters, the steering wheel of each automobile is a special '55th-anniversary' plaque. Furthermore, the interiors get a black and red leather theme while the steering is finished with microfibre.

The door sills have lighted red 'AMG' writing, and there is red and black accented aluminium trim throughout.

The mechanics on both Mercedes-AMG A35 and Mercedes-AMG CLA35 remain unchanged, with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 302 hp of power and 400 Nm peak torque.

In Germany, the Edition 55 spec is likely to add £10,613 (almost Rs 10 lakh) to each car's MSRP. The CLA 35 is now priced at £42,215 (around Rs 42.2 lakh), while the A35 is priced at £41,550. (about Rs 41.5 lakh)