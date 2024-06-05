MG Launches New Gloster STORM SERIES, Check Price & Features

MG Gloster STORM SERIES Details: MG Motor India has introduced the new MG Gloster in DESERTSTORM and SNOWSTORM series, designed to offer more luxurious and bold looks, with the pricing of Rs 41,04,800 Lakh, (ex-showroom). Inspired by the elements of BLACKSTORM, the Deep Golden exterior of MG Gloster DESERT STORM is punctuated by bold black highlights right from the commanding black grille to the black alloy wheels with red callipers.

It gets the Dark-themed ORVMs, Red Isle LED Headlamps, Highlands Mist LED tail lamps, all-black door handles, DLO (Daylight Opening) garnish, roof rails, and spoiler. Inside the cabin, the black steering wheel with white stitching adds a subtle yet distinctive touch to the appeal of the vehicle.

On the other hand, the SNOWSTORM comes in a Dual-Tone Pearl White and Black exterior, featuring headlamps with red inserts and front and rear bumpers highlighted in Pearl White with Red accents. The front grille, alloys, and rear spoiler are finished with sleek black, adding a touch of sportiness.

Door handles and ORVMs are also finished in black while the taillight boasts a smoked black effect. Coming to the cabin, the seats and steering wheel are adorned in a black theme with white stitching, creating a refined and inviting atmosphere.

The new MG Gloster DESERTSTORM offers 6-seater and 7-seater configurations, while the SNOWSTORM comes only in a 7-seater option, both available in 4WD (with 7 Drive Modes) and 2WD options. The MG Gloster offers a strong 2.0-litre diesel engine lineup, including a special twin-turbo version with 158.5kW of power.

Both variants are equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), offering Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and Lane Change Assist (LCA), along with many other features such as a dual panoramic sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage and ventilation functions, and wireless charging, to name a few.