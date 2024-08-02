MG Windsor EV Launching Soon: Check Expected Price & Range

MG Windsor Launch Update: JSW MG Motor India has announced that the name of its upcoming model, India's first Crossover Utility Vehicle (CUV) is “Windsor”. Scheduled to launch around the 2024 festive season, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud EV, sold in selected global markets. The company has already trademarked the name and officially announced that it has named its first CUV electric vehicle as MG Windsor.

The forthcoming compact electric CUV is expected to be priced below Rs 20 lakh. While the specifications of the MG Windsor have not been disclosed yet, it is likely to come with two battery packs – 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh – similar to the globally sold Wuling Cloud EV that delivers up to 460km range (claimed).

Joint Venture Agreement

In November, China's largest automaker SAIC Motor inked a joint venture agreement with JSW Group to accelerate the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India. MG Motor is a British brand that is owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) as MG Windsor. Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide."

"The advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek the best of both worlds comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV," he added.

MG Windsor For Olympic Medalist!

JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal, in a post on X (formerly twitter), announced that every Olympic medalist will be gifted with an MG Windsor.

"Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success!," Jindal said in the post.