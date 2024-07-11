Must-Know Vehicle Precautions For Monsoon: Driving on wet roads in monsoon can be tricky and require more attention. During heavy rains, reduced visibility can make it worse. Therefore, it is a must to understand how you can prepare your vehicle for the Monsoon session. Here are some essential tips to follow:

-- Get the old & damaged wiper blades inspected and replaced at the nearest service touchpoint to ensure clear visibility during heavy rains.

-- Ensure all headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn indicators are functioning properly to improve visibility for yourself and other drivers.

-- Use defoggers and air conditioning to keep the windshield and windows clear of fog to improve visibility. It is recommended for safe driving.

-- Ensure all tyres have adequate tread depth to provide proper grip on wet roads. Also, maintain the correct tyre air pressure.



-- It is highly recommended to replace worn-out tyres as they can land you in danger while driving on wet roads.

-- Wet conditions can affect the braking performance of the vehicles. So it's crucial to ensure brakes are effective and in sound condition. Also, avoid sudden braking.

-- Overspeeding is dangerous in any condition. It must be completely avoided. Drive at a controlled speed (Under limits) to maintain better control, allowing more time to react to road conditions and other vehicles.

-- Waterlogged roads and deep puddles must be avoided, as water can damage the engine and electrical components of the vehicle.

-- Ensure your car battery is in good condition, as the increased use of lights, wipers, and air conditioning can strain the battery causing a breakdown.

-- Avoid driving during heavy downpours.

Note: These tips have been provided by Maruti Suzuki India.