New BMW X1 Luxury SUV Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 45.90 Lakh

BMW India has launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country today in both petrol and diesel variants starting at Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol version, while the diesel one is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. The Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June. The BMW X1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks.

The third generation all-new BMW X1 has a host of new features, including Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

Other key features in the all-new BMW X1 includes Welcome Light Staging, Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs, large glass sunroof, wireless charging tray with NFC interface to charge via the “Qi” charging standard.

The BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque.

The mileage of the diesel variant is rated at 20.37 km/litre (ARAI tested), while the mileage is rated at 16.3 km/litre for the petrol version. The engine is mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission with Paddle shifters in M Sport variant. BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as reduced aerodynamic drag, Auto Start-Stop, Electronic Power Steering and My Modes in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.