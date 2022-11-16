New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder facing LONG waiting periods: Here's WHY?

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are twins raised by single parents. After all, they are badge-engineered cars with similar mechanicals. Their key rival remains the Hyundai Creta, which certainly is one of the most loved SUVs in the country. That being said, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have an important responsibility on their shoulders, and they are confined to their task greatly. The waiting periods for these SUVs reveal that the Indian audience is loving the new C-segment SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have a waiting period of up to 5 months.

The reason behind the long waiting period for both SUVs is their high demand. Talking of sales numbers, Maruti Suzuki sold more than 8,000 copies of the new Maruti Grand Vitara, while the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder managed to find 3,384 buyers.

These SUVs are on sale with two powertrain options - 1.5L NA petrol mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid. The former comes from Maruti Suzuki’s basket, and it is a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol motor that puts out 105 PS and 138 Nm. It is available with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The strong-hybrid setup is developed by Toyota, and it uses a 1.5L, 3-cylinder, Atkinson cycle engine that comes paired to an electric motor. Its key highlight remains the claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. The gearbox is an eCVT unit here. Sadly, the strong hybrid variants miss out on the AWD layout, which is available with the NA petrol motor.

Also read - Top 10 SUVs with longest waiting period: Mahindra Scorpio-N to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara start from Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for mild-hybrid trims and Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for strong hybrid variants. For the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, prices start from Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Maruti Suzuki-sourced 1.5L mild-hybrid motor. The strong hybrid variants, on the other hand, are priced from Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom).