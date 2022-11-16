Top 10 SUVs with longest waiting period: Mahindra Scorpio-N to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

No doubt, the Indian market is witnessing a massive hike in car sales. The festive season this year, further proved to be a good one in terms of sales. Also, a host of new cars have made their entry into our market lately, and some of them boast waiting periods as long as 2 years. Interestingly, long waiting periods are pushing buyers away from their decision of buying cars. And in case you are contemplating buying a car (more specifically an SUV), you should certainly be aware of the time duration that you’ll have to wait before being able to see your car. Well, here’s a list of the top 10 SUVs with the longest waiting period.

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has the highest waiting period of all. The SUV is currently booked for the next two years. However, select variants will make you wait for a little less than 24 months. Next on the list is the Mahindra XUV700. This Mahindra SUV remains one of the most loaded offerings in its segment. Resultantly, it gets a waiting period that goes up to 15 months.

Also, a 10-month long waiting period is also applicable on the Kia Sonet, while its Hyundai badged sibling has a waiting period of 6 months only. The Hyundai Creta, on other hand, has a waiting period of 8 months. In case you plan to buy a Mahindra Thar or a Tata Punch, you’d have to wait for anywhere between 5 to 6 months to get your hands on your new purchase.

Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also enjoying a warm response from the audience in the Indian market. It has a waiting period of 5 months, which remains the same for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well. Last but not least on this list is the Tata Nexon, which held the top spot on the sales tally for quite a long time. This compact SUV currently boasts a 5-month long waiting period.