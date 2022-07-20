New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled, India's most fuel-efficient SUV

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been unveiled for the Indian market. The bookings for the new SUV from the Indian automaker had already started earlier with a booking amount of Rs 11,000. It is to be noted that with the launch of the Grand Vitara, the Indian automaker is venturing into unexplored territory for them. We say so because the new model is carrying a lot of firsts for them. To name a few, this is the first SUV from the automaker to have a hybrid powertrain and also the first midsize SUV for them.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara exhibits the modern design language of the homegrown automaker. However, it draws a bit of inspiration from the recently launched Toyota Hyrder SUV. However, the grill, headlamps along with tail lamps provide the car with its unique persona. The rear fascia of the new SUV makes it stand out from the crowd. Moreover, the overall stance of the Grand Vitara gives it a confident stance.

Maruti Suzuki has made sure that the SUV comes loaded with features. To attract consumers, it gets features like the heads-up display, segment-first in the form of the largest panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated seats, a 9-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and many others. Moreover, the SUV is also loaded with safety features like six airbags, a 360-degree-parking camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and many others.

Check Maruti Suzuki hybrid system

Talking about the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the first of its kind from the house of the Indian automaker as it gets an electric hybrid powertrain. The car seeks power from a 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine and gets the option of the 1.5-litre K-series engine working with an all-wheel-drive system. This new hybrid system will help the SUV in optimising its power output as well as fuel efficiency. The company says the car has the following fuel-efficiency in different trims. In Intelligent Electric Hybrid: 27.97 (e-CVT) Progressive Smart Hybrid: 21.11 (MT), 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (ALLGRIP MT).

The automaker has not yet revealed the price of the new car, but it is expected to be around Rs 9-16 lakh in the Indian market. There are huge chances that the SUV will undercut the competition by a good margin. Talking about the competition, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Selton, Toyota Hyryder, and others in the Indian market.

Speaking about the latest offering from NEXA, C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Grand Vitara, with its revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, immersive driving experience, and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language, is set to usher in a new era in the mid-SUV segment. While working on the Grand Vitara we tried to keep “Grandeur Experience” in focus as we created a new breed of SUVs that could excel in all types of terrains and satisfy different consumer preferences. For the first time, a Maruti Suzuki vehicle will feature self-charging hybrid technology - Intelligent Electric Hybrid that will help us gradually take a step in the right direction towards electric mobility. With a step ahead in the future and a range of exciting features, we are confident that Grand Vitara will set new benchmarks in the SUV market.”