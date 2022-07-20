New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara India Unveil LIVE Updates: India's largest carmaker is all set to unveil its first ever hybrid SUV for the Indian market today (July 20). The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will make its global debut today with the launch expected around the festive season 2022. The new SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV and is borrowed under the global partnership between the brands. While Toyota has already started to retail Maruti Suzuki Baleno based Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Brezza based Urban Cruiser in India, this is for the first time Maruti Suzuki will retail a Toyota based vehicle in India. As mentioned by Maruti earlier, the Grand Vitara will sold through NEXA dealerships and the bookings for the same opened for Rs 11,000. Maruti Suzuki has also revealed certain details of the SUV in small teasers.

Read Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara LIVE Updates

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Expected Price

Based on the rumours and information leaked earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced around Rs 10.50 lakh, and the top variant, the SUV, will be priced around Rs 16 lakh, undercutting the competition by a good margin.

Although the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara draws a lot from the most recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser hybrid SUV, but it also maintains its unique identity with a few features. The new SUV will have a newly designed front end with a vertically-split headlamp which continues to the rear end having a similar difference. Moreover, the midsize SUV leads Maruti Suzuki's exploration of a new customer base.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Cabin

Like all the recently launched Maruti Suzuki cars, the Grand Vitara will be loaded with features complemented by plush interiors. The statement is best justified with features like a heads-up display, a big panoramic sunroof which is a first in the segment, a 360-degree parking camera, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, and six airbags with multiple other features.

Among the many firsts, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also the first SUV from the Indian automaker to be blessed with a hybrid powertrain. The car is expected to get an Atkinson cycle motor having a 1.5-liter displacement capacity. It is expected to be tuned to produce 115 PS of power combined with an electric motor. In addition, the lower trims are expected to have a 1.5-liter NA engine with different tuning. Furthermore, the SUV will get an all-wheel-drive system making it better than a few of its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will likely compete in the Indian market against vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass, and others.