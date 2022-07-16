The mid-size SUV segment in the Indian market currently comprises offerings like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and more. Currently, the country’s largest carmaker - Maruti Suzuki misses out on having any product in this space. The brand, however, is readying one, which will break covers on coming July 20. Dubbed the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the new SUV has been garnering a lot of attention via the teasers that the brand has shared across the internet. And thanks to the teaser clips and images, we do know about certain features, which the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have, whereas the current segment leader - Hyundai Creta, misses out.

All-wheel-drive layout

A select set of buyers have been raising the demand for AWD layouts in their mid-size SUVs. Well, the prayers are now answered, as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will come with the option of an all-wheel-drive layout with off-road modes, which no other car in this segment comes with.

Hybrid power plant

To have an upper hand as always, Maruti Suzuki’s mid-size SUV is expected to be the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class. After all, it will come with two powertrain choices - 1.5L NA petrol with mild-hybrid tech and 1.5L petrol motor with strong-hybrid setup.

360-degree parking camera

To help the Grand Vitara drivers in tight parking spots, Maruti Suzuki will be offering the SUV with a 360-degree parking camera like its smaller sibling - Brezza. While the feature is available on multiple Maruti Suzuki vehicles currently, the Hyundai Creta fails to come equipped with it.

Head-up display

Another feature that will be taken from the newly-launched Brezza for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be the head-up display. Well, it is one feature that will certainly uplift the driving experience of the upcoming SUV.

Largest-in segment panoramic sunroof

The Indian market fancies sunroofs to a high extent. The affinity towards this feature is so high that the Maruti Suzuki has claimed - Grand Vitara will have the largest sunroof in its segment.