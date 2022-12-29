New Year's Eve: Delhi Police issues Traffic advisory, THESE roads to be closed on Dec 31

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the New Year celebrations on December 21. The Traffic advisory has been issued for people going to India Gate-Connaught Place on New Year. According to the advisory, Delhi Traffic Police is not allowing vehicles to pass through the C-Hexagon, India Gate area keeping in view the pedestrians. Apart from this, various restrictions will be imposed in the area around Connaught Place till the conclusion of the New Year celebrations.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking in the city."

Delhi Traffic Police releases traffic advisory for New year's eve celebrations pic.twitter.com/hqG7hDxGsL — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Roads closed on December 31

At Connaught Place w.e.f. 8 PM on 31st December any vehicle to be allowed towards Connaught Place R/A Mandi House, R/A Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg Crossing, Chelmsford Road, Near Munje Chowk, R.K Ashram Marg - Chitragupt Marg Crossing, R/A Gol Market, R/A GPO New Delhi, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road - Bangla Sahib Lane, R/A Windsor Place Will not be allowed.

The Delhi Police on Thursday said more than 18,000 of its personnel from district and traffic units will be deployed across the national capital to ensure security during New Year celebrations. Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said more than 1,600 pickets for checking, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.

"Over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas where local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, has made the arrangements."

"Women safety will also be our focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city," Pathak said.

