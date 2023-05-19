Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition SUV Teased Ahead Of Launch On 26 May: Bookings Open

Nissan India has announced the Magnite GEZA Special Edition SUV in the Indian market. The new SUV will take the Magnite line forward with the addition of special features and enhancements to improve the model's consumer base. Along with this, the company has opened bookings for the SUV with a token amount of Rs 11,000. It is to be noted that the SUV is scheduled to launch on May 26. It is to be noted that the current version of the car has a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The Nissan Magnite GEZA edition is based on the Japanese theatre and its musical theme. To complete this package, it gets multiple feature enhancements like a High-Resolution 22.86cm Touchscreen, Android CarPlay with Wireless Connectivity, Premium JBL Speakers, Trajectory Rear Camera, Ambient Lighting with App-Based Controls, Shark Fin Antenna, and Beige Colour Seat Upholstery.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director Nissan Motor India, commented on the introduction, saying, "The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite is a game changer with its unmatched value, high safety ranking, and low maintenance cost. We are introducing the Magnite GEZA Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhances the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers”.

The Nissan Magnite was recently upgraded by introducing additional safety features across all variants, in addition to transitioning to BS6 Phase 2, increasing its value. These safety features include Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).