'No special treatment' Traffic-hit Mercedes-Benz CEO ditches Rs 1.5 crore luxury car for auto ride

Even the top executive of a luxury automobile company could need an auto-rickshaw to get to his destination; Martin Schwenk, the Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz India, recently experienced this after being stuck in a traffic jam in Pune. In an Instagram post, Schwenk detailed how he exited his Mercedes S-Class during traffic congestion, walked for a few kilometres, and then took an auto-rickshaw. It is to be noted that Schwenk was in India for the launch of the first 'Made in India' luxury electric sedan, i.e., the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. The car was launched and manufactured in the German automaker's manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. The launch event of the electric car was also attended by road and transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sharing a picture, Schwenk wrote, "If your S-class is stuck in traffic on the wonderful Pune roads - what do you do? Maybe getting off the car, starting walking for a few kilometers, and then grabbing a rickshaw?" The post soon went viral on social media, with a few users asking him about his experience of taking an autorickshaw.

Many social media users hailed the CEO for his humble nature, while many others wished him well. One of the users wrote on the social media platform, "hope you had a smooth ride." Another user wrote, "Well, lucky you. Not everyone is fortunate enough to find an autorickshaw driver who agrees to take you to your destination."

Also read: HORRIFIC! Bike accident shows why you should open your car's door carefully- WATCH viral video

Another user wrote, "I would still sit in the S-Class and enjoy its rich comfort even with the traffic." While some others suggested that him to launch a new small car to adjust to the Indian traffic. He said, "That's the point, Think of situation and launch some mini affordable luxury for India." Schwenk has been associated with the brand since 2006. He became CEO of Mercedes-Benz India in 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Mercedes-Benz China.

With inputs from IANS