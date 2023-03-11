PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

India is set to get a new expressway in the form of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new route tomorrow, March 12. This is the first expressway to be inaugurated by PM since the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. It is to be noted that the new project encompasses a portion of NH-275. Furthermore, it will improve the connectivity in the region, connecting multiple, including Shrirangpatna, Coorg, and Ooty bolstering their tourism potential. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 8,478 crore.

Before the inauguration of the project, PM Modi took to Twitter to mention the importance of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. "An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka`s growth trajectory," he wrote. The comment from the PM came after Union Road Transport and Highway Minister shared the pictures of the new expressway.

Sharing the pictures, the Union Minister also mentioned that the project involves building 89 underpasses and overpasses in addition to four rail overbridges, nine substantial bridges, 40 minor bridges, and a piece of NH-275. All of this will enable commuters to cover the distance between Bengaluru and Mysuru in 3 hours and 90 minutes.

The 118 km long highway was built as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and has six main carriageway lanes and two service road lanes on either side. The estimated reduction in travel time from three hours to roughly 75 minutes will be between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will offer free and uninterrupted rides, which will be possible thanks to the 69 bus bays, 49 underpasses, 13 overpasses, and fencing on either side of the access-controlled, 6-lane road. Furthermore, a greenfield bypass would be a part of the expressway. This bypass will have Ramanagaram and Channapatana will be 22 km; the bypasses for Mandya, Srirangapatana, and Maddur will be 8 km, 10 km, and 4 km, respectively. In addition, Bidadi will have a 7 km bypass, allowing commuters between the two cities to avoid all of these significant towns.