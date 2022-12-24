Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra disrupts traffic in Delhi, here's how you can avoid jams

As Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered the city on Saturday morning, traffic was impacted in some areas of southeast Delhi. On Friday, the traffic police had issued a warning to commuters about the routes that the yatra might impact. At Ashram Chowk in the nation's capital, the yatra will stop for the morning at 11 am and it will resume at 1 pm. Later in the day, when the yatra travels towards the Red Fort via the Mathura road, India Gate, and ITO, traffic jams are anticipated in several areas of central Delhi.

The advisory said the yatra will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and will reach Jai Dev Ashram near Ashram Chowk around 10.30 am and would end at the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route, it had said.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from the Badarpur Border to Red Fort. Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a pleasant journey, the advisory had said.

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory listing the places to be affected and outlining guidelines for people to avoid traffic snarls in the national capital.

Due to Indian National Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra entering in Delhi on 24.12.2022, Saturday, traffic on following roads/stretches will be affected.



The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has covered nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January. The Yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 km in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

