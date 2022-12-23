Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Christmas 2022 celebrations; Check parking spots, diversions

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory considering the rush in parts of the national capital on Christmas eve. The police department, in a statement to PTI, said that they observed traffic in multiple parts of the city and have received 31 calls of traffic jams. In the advisory, the police department shared the areas with Church which are expected to be the most affected zones. In addition, the department also shared the heavy traffic points, diversions, and designated parking spots available during the festival celebrations. The advisory has been issued to manage the traffic movement during this time.

Traffic Diversions in Delhi:

From R/A RML going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana

From Outer circle Connaught Place going towards Gok Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Traffic Advisory

Amid Christmas Day celebrations, starting from December 24 to December 25, 2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.



Designated Parking Lots in Delhi:

Vehicles will be parked in single lanes at the following places

Pandit Pant Marg

Dr. Bishamber Das Marg

North Avenue Road

Talkatora Road

Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

Church Road

Churches in Delhi expecting large crowds: