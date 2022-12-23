Delhi Police issues traffic advisory amid Christmas 2022 celebrations; Check parking spots, diversions
Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory considering the rush on Christmas eve, giving the list of parking lots, churches expecting large crowds, and diversions around the national capital.
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory considering the rush in parts of the national capital on Christmas eve. The police department, in a statement to PTI, said that they observed traffic in multiple parts of the city and have received 31 calls of traffic jams. In the advisory, the police department shared the areas with Church which are expected to be the most affected zones. In addition, the department also shared the heavy traffic points, diversions, and designated parking spots available during the festival celebrations. The advisory has been issued to manage the traffic movement during this time.
Traffic Diversions in Delhi:
- From R/A RML going towards Gol Dak Khana
- From Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point going towards Gol Dak Khana
- From Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana
- From Outer circle Connaught Place going towards Gok Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Traffic Advisory
Amid Christmas Day celebrations, starting from December 24 to December 25, 2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.
Enjoy the festival by planning your commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Y0EGkO0Zeu— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2022
Designated Parking Lots in Delhi:
Vehicles will be parked in single lanes at the following places
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Dr. Bishamber Das Marg
- North Avenue Road
- Talkatora Road
- Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road
- Church Road
Churches in Delhi expecting large crowds:
- Sacred Heart Cathedral, Gol Dak Khana
- Nirmal Hriday Church, Majnu Ka Tila
- Free Church, 10 Sansad Marg
- Saint Mariam Church, Burari The Cathedral Church of the Redemption, 01 Church Road St. Jude Chaddeus Church, Near Chowki No. 2, Gulabi Bagh
- Methodist Church Lodhi Road
- Christ Methodist Church, 01 Butler Road, Near St. Stephen Hospital
- Church Altar of St. Mary, East Kidwai Nagar
- St. James Church, Kashmiri Gate HEAVY TRAFFIC POINTS Believers Church, Aurobindo Marg
- St. Stephan Church, 713-14, Church Mission Road, Fateh Puri
- Church of God, Hauz Khas
- St. Anthony's Catholic Church, DBG Road
- Prabhu Prakash Girja, Trilokpuri
- St. Mary Knanaya Jacobite Church, Pocket-3, Sector-D,Vasant Kunj
- St. Francis Church, Anand Gram Tahirpur
- St. Thomas Church, Near Africa Avenue Road Emmanuel Baptist Church, 19, Rajpura Road, Civil Lines
- Gok Dak Khana
- Lodhi Road
- Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place)
- Aurobindo Marg
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- Rajpura Road Sansad Marg · Africa Avenue Road Patel Chowk
- DBG Road
- Church Road Church Mission Road Ring Road Near Majnu Ka Tila Lothian Road Burari Road Butler Road
