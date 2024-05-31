Safety First: Top-5 Highway Driving Practices For All Drivers

Highway Driving Tips: Highway driving has its own set of challenges and risks. Adhering to best practices can ensure a safer and more enjoyable drive. Let's take a look on the top five highway driving practices that every driver should know and follow.

Safe Following Distance

While driving on the highway, it is essential to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. This practice allows ample time to react to sudden stops or changes in the speed of the vehicle. During adverse weather conditions, like rain or fog, you should increase this distance to reduce the risk of collision.

Turn Signals

Proper use of turn signals is essential for safe highway driving. It gives a heads-up to other vehicles about your plan to change the lane or exiting the highway, reducing the likelihood of accidents. A sudden lane change without signaling can lead to severe collisions on highways.

Speed Limit

Speed limits are set based on the road conditions, traffic flow, and other factors that impact safe driving. Exceeding the speed limit increases the risk of accidents and adhering to posted speed limits is essential for safety purpose.

Overtaking

For overtaking, first check your mirrors and blind spots to ensure it's clear to overtake. After overtaking, safely return to your lane (designated for your vehicle type). This practice enhances overall road safety for all.

Avoid Distractions

Using a mobile phone, eating, or any other distractible activity can lead you to a severe accident while driving at high speed. It is advisable to avoid any activity that takes your attention away from the road.