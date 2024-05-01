Skoda Kushaq And Slavia To Get 6 Airbags As standard: Details

Skoda has recently raised the safety bar for its popular models, the Kushaq and Slavia, by announcing that all variants will now come standard with six airbags. The company makes both these models in India only. Notably, both vehicles have already been tested in the Global NCAP crash test and have also received a 5-star safety rating. Both these cars are on the top (along with Taigun and Virtus) in the list of safest cars made in India.

After this new update, now even the initial variants of Kushaq and Slavia will get 6 airbags. The addition of 6 airbags as a standard feature can further improve the rating received in the Global NCAP crash test last year. Skoda is constantly updating both these models, the last update came in December 2023, when the company introduced electric seats for the first time in the segment.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Common Features

It is worth noting that both Skoda Kushaq and Slavia vehicles have many things in common including features and engines. Both cars get 8-inch digital cam, powered front seats and an illuminated foot wall. It also has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, wireless phone charging, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a rear-view camera.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Specifications

Kushaq and Slavia come with two turbo petrol engine options. The first is a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine, which produces 114bhp power and 175Nm torque. Whereas, the second one is a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine, generating 148bhp power and 250Nm torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox comes standard with both engines. The 1.0-litre engine has the option of a 6-speed automatic, while the 1.5-litre engine has the option of a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.